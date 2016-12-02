Dec 2 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):

* Said on Thursday that the quaterly adjustment of the WSE indices will be carried out after the end of the trading session on Dec. 16

* Getin Noble Bank SA will replace Polnord SA in mWIG40 index

* The shares of Colian Holding SA, iAlbatros Group SA, Mostostal Warszawa SA and Skotan SA will be excluded from sWIG80 and replaced with the shares of CFI Holding SA, PBG SA, Polnord SA and Prairie Mining Ltd.

* There will not be any changes to WIG 20

Source text: bit.ly/2h1jqpg

(Gdynia Newsroom)