* Accenture acquires Media Hive to expand its commerce capabilities
Dec 2 Exprivia SpA :
* Updated on Thursday on its interest in acquiring Italtel SpA
* Said that, considering the progress made in the negotiations, it was agreed with Italtel for an additional period of exclusivity until Dec. 31
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis