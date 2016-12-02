BRIEF-Kg Efekt Q1 net loss widens to 836,000 zlotys
* Q1 NET LOSS OF 836,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS LOSS OF 368,000 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO
Summary:
** European shares seen opening lower
** Investors await U.S. payrolls data
** Caution before Italy referendum, Austria presidential vote on Sunday
* Fitch says risks emerging in some U.S. multifamily property markets