BRIEF-Verizon launches retail notes program
* Verizon internotes will be senior unsecured obligations of Verizon and may be offered on a recurring basis
Dec 2 Software
* Says to buy Zementis, software company specialised in Artificial Intelligence, Deep Learning
* Software AG says Zementis transaction signed last night
* Software AG says declines to disclose purchase price
* Software AG says Zementis has 12 employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN, May 15 Germany's BSI federal cyber agency on Monday said it was aware of additional German institutions affected by the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack beyond those companies already known, and it expected additional variants of the virus to surface.