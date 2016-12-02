Talanx CEO: More likely to revise 2017 profit target up than down
FRANKFURT, May 15 German insurer Talanx said on Monday it was more likely to revise up its full-year profit forecast than down.
Dec 2 Hwa Hong Corporation Limited
* Acquisition Of Interest In Commercial Property Located In London
* On june 3 SWC agreed to loan gbp5.39 million to Dr Trust
* Entered into a deed of variation with Dr Trust, Chl, Capital Eagle Limited and Eagle House Llc
* Parties have agreed to amend funding agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAYS DENIES ECB FINALIZED INSPECTION IN THE BANK IN RECENT WEEKS