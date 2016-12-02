Dec 2 PExA AB :

* Said on Thursday that following rights issue Anna-Carin Olin's holding in PExA dropped to 33.16 pct of votes and 16.48 pct of share capital from 40.81 pct and 22.48 pct, respectively

* Following rights issue GU Venture AB's holding in PExA fell to 13.33 pct of votes and 9.94 pct of share capital from 16.41 pct and 13.55 pct, respectively

