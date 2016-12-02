BRIEF-J&J appoints Jane Griffiths to head Actelion unit
* Says Johnson & Johnson has appointed Jane Griffiths as global head of Actelion, to take effect upon closing of transaction
Dec 2 PExA AB :
* Said on Thursday that following rights issue Anna-Carin Olin's holding in PExA dropped to 33.16 pct of votes and 16.48 pct of share capital from 40.81 pct and 22.48 pct, respectively
* Following rights issue GU Venture AB's holding in PExA fell to 13.33 pct of votes and 9.94 pct of share capital from 16.41 pct and 13.55 pct, respectively
* Q1 NET PROFIT 478,495 ZLOTYS VERSUS 483,485 ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO