(Corrects oversubscription rate in first bullet point to 325 pct from 147 pct. Company corrected its own statement.)

Dec 2 C Security Systems AB :

* Said on Thursday rights issue had been oversubscribed with about 325 pct

* Rights issue generates proceeds of over 3.6 million Swedish crowns ($390,748) before issue costs of about 57,000 crowns

Source text: bit.ly/2fSCNfe

Further company coverage:

($1 = 9.2131 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)