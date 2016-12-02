BRIEF-Blonder Tongue Laboratories Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
Dec 2 Angler Gaming AB :
* Says its unit Starfish Media N.V. has acquired assets consisting of brand, domains and player database from Vuetec Limited
* Assets were purchased for total price of 1,210,000 euros ($1.29 million)
* Of purchase price, 1,200,000 million euros is cash payment, 10,000 euros is non-cash consideration in form of 1 million ordinary shares in Angler Gaming
* Purchase is expected to have immediate positive effect on Starfish' financial performance
($1 = 0.9392 euros)
* Vodafone hopes to expand M-Pesa money transfer business (Adds further comments by Vodacom CEO, analyst)