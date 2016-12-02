BRIEF-Blonder Tongue Laboratories Q1 loss per share $0.03
* Continue to anticipate that sales are likely to remain flat for remainder of 2017
Dec 2 Community Entertainment Svenska AB :
* Says Moderaterna in Stockholm chooses co's Quiz Widget product
* Vodafone hopes to expand M-Pesa money transfer business (Adds further comments by Vodacom CEO, analyst)