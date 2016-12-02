BRIEF-Omega Advisors ups share stake in New Residential Investment, Eastman Chemical
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
Dec 2Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* Said on Thursday that it repeals resolution concerning exclusion of shares of Biomax SA from trading on NewConnect announced on Nov. 8
* Obliges the company to hire authorized advisor
* Requested that Biomax ask authorized advisor to prepare a financial and economic analysis of Biomax stating opinion of possibility of continuation of operations by the company
* The trading of Biomax's shares remains suspended until the end of day after the company fulfils obligations
* Said on Nov. 22 Biomax filled the motion for retrial of resolution from Nov. 8
* Said as Biomax published FY 2015 financial report, that meets the requirements under NewConnect's regulations, the reasons exclude its shares from trading according to resolution from Nov. 8 cease to exist
Source text - bit.ly/2ggq1s0
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Omega Advisors Inc takes share stake of 1.0 million shares in Cliffs Natural Resources inc - sec filing
* Q1 net profit 3.8 million zlotys versus 1.5 million zlotys year ago