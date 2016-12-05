LONDON, Dec 5 (IFR) - Central counterparty clearing firms do
not constitute a major source of systemic risk, a new study from
the US Treasury shows, but large counterparties that are heavy
net sellers of credit default swaps could pose a threat to the
financial system, irrespective of the health of the
clearinghouse.
A report on contagion in the CDS market by the Office of
Financial Research found that CDS counterparties that are not
direct members of CCPs, such as hedge funds, asset managers and
insurers, pose the biggest risk to financial contagion, despite
regulatory efforts to eliminate systemic risk by mandating
vanilla contracts into central clearing.
"More attention should be paid to firms that are very large
and have highly unbalanced CDS positions, whose failure can
trigger large systemic losses even when the CCP does not fail,"
say the report authors Mark Paddrik, Sriram Rajan, and H Peyton
Young.
Using data from the Depository Trust and Clearing
Corporation, covering the 26 members of ICE Clear Credit -
primarily dealers - and over 900 non-member firms including
hedge funds, asset managers and insurance companies, the study
found that the CCP's contribution to contagion under a stress
scenario was lower than that of the largest member and
non-member firms.
Contagion risk is largest for net sellers of CDS contracts.
Under a stress scenario that triggers a sharp spread widening,
CDS sellers can quickly find themselves facing a shortfall as
the amount of variation margin they are required to pay out -
typically within a matter of hours - can dramatically outstrip
the amount owed to them, leading to missed or reduced payments
that become amplified through the system.
"These payment deficiencies increase the stress on the
firms' downstream counterparties, possibly leading them to
reduce their payments too," said the report authors. "The upshot
is network contagion."
The figures show that the five largest member firms faced an
initial shortfall in variation margin of US$1.6bn under a
Federal Reserve stress-test scenario. That is even greater for
non-members, with the five largest non-member firms showing a
US$9.4bn shortfall.
"A shortfall in payments by these firms can cascade into the
network of broker-dealers, causing some of them to suffer
payment shortfalls," said the report authors. "Under some
scenarios, the contagion could bring down the CCP."
By contrast the CCP's stress position is flat, with margin
owed by the clearinghouse equal to the margin owed to it.
The results may help to calm some concerns about the
systemic nature of CCPs and their status as a central point of
risk following new regulations forcing much of the US$544trn
over-the-counter swaps market into clearinghouses.
ICE Credit Clear, the largest US clearinghouse for CDS, has
cleared over US$56trn gross notional of index and single name
contracts since operations began in 2009. Open interest stands
around US$1trn.
The results may also raise concerns, however, that central
clearing has done little to address extreme positioning by a
handful of large counterparties that could pose a potential
risk.
Using a set of assumptions including the level of payment
imbalances and the amount passed on to downstream counterparties
as well as the structure of network exposures, the study shows
that the CCP contributes around US$1bn to network contagion. Six
firms, including one non-member contribute at least seven times
that level.
The report found that financial contagion has been reduced
by new rules requiring counterparties to increase their
financial buffers by posting initial margin on all non-centrally
cleared derivatives transactions. Under the new margin regime,
only three member firms contributed more than US$4bn in network
contagion, the study showed, compared with 10 under the previous
regime.
One non-member firm, however, contributed a US$8bn
shortfall, representing 40% of systemic losses.
"Although this firm is required to collect IM from its
counterparties under the new regime, this does not offer much
additional protection against losses transmitted by this firm to
its counterparties, which are mainly members and the CCP that
already collected IM under the previous regime," said the
authors.
"These results highlight the importance of requiring firms
to hold strong liquidity buffers in addition to collecting IM
from their counterparties."
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew; Editing by Ian Edmondson)