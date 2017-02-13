UPDATE 1-Samsung Elec considers adding capacity at China chip plant
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
Feb 13 Baltic Ceramics Investments SA:
* Said on Sunday that its Q4 revenue was 1,050 zlotys versus 19,650 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 2.2 million zlotys versus loss of 2.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)
SEOUL, May 29 Tech giant Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Monday it is considering adding memory chip production capacity at its manufacturing base in China amid an industry-wide boom.