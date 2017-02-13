BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 Ab-Biotics SA:
* Said on Friday Miquel Angel Bonachera Sierra and Sergi Audivert Brugue resign from their positions of Co-chief executive officers, to remain as directors with the company
* Carlos de Lecea steps down as managing director, Rui Simoes Da Silva to take over managing functions
Source text: bit.ly/2kn2wOX
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.