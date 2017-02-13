BRIEF-Beijing Science Sun Pharmaceutical says dividend payment date
* To pay a cash dividend of 2.5 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 5
Feb 13 Blirt SA:
* Said on Friday that its Q4 revenue was 1.5 million zlotys ($371,361) versus 3.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 777,000 zlotys versus profit of 915,000 zloty a year ago

($1 = 4.0392 zlotys)
* application for clinical trial on KLT-1101 was accepted by China food and drug administration on 4 May 2017.