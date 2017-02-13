BRIEF-Lander Sports Development says dividend payment date
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
Feb 13 Dnb Asa
* Says more than 100 Norwegian banks to take Vipps ownership stakes
* Electronic payments service Vipps was developed by DNB
* DNB to own 52 pct, Sparebank 1 Alliance to hold 25 pct, Eika Alliance to hold 10 pct, indepandent savings banks 12 pct, Sparebanken Moere 1 pct
* Sparebank 1's mCASH payment solution to merge with Vipps Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
* Says it will use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares for 2016, to shareholders of record on June 2
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, May 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BB-' final rating to Indonesia-based property developer PT Agung Podomoro Land Tbk's (APLN, BB-/Stable) USD300 million seven-year 5.95% unsecured unsubordinated notes. The assignment of the final rating follows a review of the final documentation materially conforming to the draft documentation previously received. The final rating is the same as the expected rating assigne