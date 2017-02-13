PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 29
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Restaurant Brands International Inc
* Q4 Tim Hortons same store sales rose 0.2 percent in constant currency
* Restaurant Brands International inc. Reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results
* Q4 RBI total revenues of $1,111.4 million versus $1,057.0 million in prior year period
* Q4 Tim Hortons comparable sales increased 0.2% and Burger King comparable sales increased 2.8% in constant currency
* Q4 EPS of $0.50
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.42, revenue view $1.11 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 adjusted diluted EPS of $0.44 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 29 London's Heathrow Airport said early on Monday that there were still some disruptions to British Airways flights from the airport following a global computer system failure at the airline.