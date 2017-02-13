Feb 13 Pluristem Therapeutics Inc

* Company expects to begin enrolling patients in phase iii cli trial study in first half of 2017

* Pluristem reports second quarter fiscal 2017 highlights & provides calendar 2017 outlook

* Study initiation of pivotal phase iii trial in cli received clearance from regulatory authorities in U.S., U.K. and Germany

* Pivotal phase iii cli trial cleared to commence enrollment in U.S. and EU in h1 2017