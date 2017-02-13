BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd
* Teva chairman: board has begun search for new CEO with extensive pharmaceutical experience
* Teva interim CEO says "committed" to 2017 EPS target range, will cut costs if needed to achieve it
* Teva interim CEO: Copaxone 40 mg competition in February would cut 2017 revenue by $1-$1.3 billion, EPS by $0.75-$0.95
* Teva says majority of U.S. generic launches expected only in second half of 2017 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
