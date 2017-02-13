FRANKFURT Feb 13 Stabilus Chief Executive Dietmar Siemssen told Reuters the car supplier could shift production to the United States in reaction to potential tariffs on imports.

Stabilus has factories in Mexico and the United States.

In an interview on Monday, Siemssen said it was too early to predict how Stabilus will shape its production footprint, because U.S. President Donald Trump's plans are still unclear.

"We are set up broadly, so that we can keep breathing no matter what," Siemssen said, about the company's potential need to react. (Reporting by Elke Ahlswede; writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)