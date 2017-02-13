BRIEF-IMF Bentham updates on settlement of an Australian matter it funded
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
Feb 13 Zorlu Enerji
* 62 pct owned unit Zorlu Holding signs cooperation agreement with First Solar
* The contract is for exclusively distribution of PV modules in 26 countries
* As per the agreement Zorlu Holding and its units will be the sole distributors of First Solar modules for 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* refers to its previous announcement on 22 July 2016 concerning conditional settlement of an australian matter it has funded.
May 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.