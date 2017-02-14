BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Agromep SA:
* Said on Monday that its Q4 revenue was 6.0 million zlotys ($1.48 million) versus 5.2 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 229,121 zlotys versus profit of 253,548 zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0608 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share