BRIEF-JSS to merge with swimming school operation firm
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
Feb 14 Forever Entertainment SA:
* Said on Monday that it resolved to issue up to 2,100,000 series P shares via private offer at issue price 1.0 zloty ($0.2464) per share
* The proceeds from issue of series P shares will be allocated to finance company's participation in creation and publishing of "Fear Effect: Sedna" game
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0587 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it signs a merger agreement with a Hyogo-based company, which is engaged in swimming school operation business, on May 27
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share