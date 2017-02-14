Feb 14 Forever Entertainment SA:

* Said on Monday that it resolved to issue up to 2,100,000 series P shares via private offer at issue price 1.0 zloty ($0.2464) per share

* The proceeds from issue of series P shares will be allocated to finance company's participation in creation and publishing of "Fear Effect: Sedna" game

