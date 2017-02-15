UPDATE 1-Singapore's cbank fines Credit Suisse, UOB over 1MDB-linked transactions
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
(Corrects story from Feb. 14. Company corrects FY net profit to 6.6 mln zlotys from 1.8 mln zlotys.)
Feb 14 Midven SA:
* Reports its FY revenue at 4.0 million zlotys ($986,752.84)versus 5.7 million zlotys year on year
* FY net profit 6.6 million zlotys versus 2.6 mln zlotys year on year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0537 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* MAS ends review of banks involved in 1MDB-linked transactions
SAO PAULO, May 29 President Michel Temer urged Brazil's top electoral court to decide quickly on a case alleging illegal funding of his 2014 campaign in order to lift political uncertainty overshadowing a recovery in Latin America's largest economy.