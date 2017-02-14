BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Browar Czarnkow:
* Reports Q4 at revenue 2.2 million zlotys ($542,754) versus 1.8 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss of 1.3 million zlotys versus loss of 2.5 million zlotys a year ago
Feb 14 Browar Czarnkow:
($1 = 4.0534 zlotys)
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017