BRIEF-Dual Industrial lowers conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
Feb 14 Russian Aquaculture:
* FY 2106 consolidated revenue according to unaudited management accounts of 2.47 billion roubles ($43.01 million), up 2.9 times versus year ago
* Net debt as at end of 2016 of 3.16 billion roubles, down 28 pct compared to end of 2015
Source text: bit.ly/2kFBGCw
Further company coverage: ($1 = 57.4219 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it lowered conversion price of third series bonds to 2,442 won/share from 2,994 won/share
* Trading in H shares of Lianhua Supermarket Holdings Co. Ltd has been halted at 10:42 a.m. On May 29, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: