BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 PromikBook AB (publ):
* Bitnet and PromikBook have entered into cooperation, which means both companies link their systems and co-deliver their services
Source text: bit.ly/2lfAyZv
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)