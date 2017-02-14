Feb 14 Sabaf SpA:

* Wants to keeps on strengthening its core business, on a geographical and income level, and also in areas close to gas cooking

* Says there were "first contacts" with some entrepreneurs

* Says M&A is a delicate topic, there is willingness on Sabaf's side but there is also the need to find occasions which offer synergies at a reasonable price

