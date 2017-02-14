Feb 14 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA:

* Q3 revenue 109.2 million euros ($115.4 million) versus 91.6 million euros year ago

* Confirms revenue growth target for FY, expected to be beyond 430 million euros

* FY expected activity growth to result in improved revenue and margins