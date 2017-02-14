BRIEF-SFA Engineering says issuance of bonus shares
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
Feb 14 Societe Pour L'informatique Industrielle SA:
* Q3 revenue 109.2 million euros ($115.4 million) versus 91.6 million euros year ago
* Confirms revenue growth target for FY, expected to be beyond 430 million euros
* FY expected activity growth to result in improved revenue and margins Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9464 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will issue 1 bonus shares for every one share to shareholders
* NAND chip shortage expected to persist throughout this year (Updates with background on Samsung's memory investment plans)