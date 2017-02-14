UPDATE 2-Oil falls as U.S. drilling undermines drive to tighten markets
* Deal to extend OPEC-led production cut failed to impress market
Feb 14 S&P Dow Jones Indices:
* New York Stock Exchange announced ADR's of Yanzhou Coal Mining will be delisted from exchange after close of trading on feb 16
* S&P Dow Jones Indices announces changes to the s&p/tsx canadian indices Further company coverage:
* Little reaction to N.Korea missile launch, KOSPI at record high