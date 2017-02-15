Feb 15 Apptix ASA:

* Said on Tuesday Celox Holding (Cyprus) Ltd had on Feb. 14 sold total of 25.9 million shares in Apptix, representing 31.8 pct of total issued shares

* Following this transaction Celox Holding (Cyprus) Ltd has no shares or other rights in Apptix

