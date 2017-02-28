WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
(Corrects story from Feb. 14. Company corrects Q4 results.)
Feb 28 Inno-Gene SA:
* Reported Q4 revenue of 889,879 zlotys ($218,670.35) versus 850,435 zlotys year ago
* Q4 net loss of 276,694 zlotys versus loss of 793,564 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0695 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.