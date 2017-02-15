Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Xplus SA:
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 7.0 million zlotys ($1.72 million) versus 4.6 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit of 789,144 zlotys versus 714,305 zlotys year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0665 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages