Feb 15 Logo Yazilim Sanayi ve Ticaret:

* Said on Tuesday that FY 2016 revenue at 190.4 million lira ($52.15 million) versus 128.8 million lira year ago

* FY 2016 net profit at 45.3 million lira versus 39.9 million lira year ago

