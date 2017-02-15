Feb 15 Teck Resources Ltd

* Teck reports unaudited fourth quarter results for 2016

* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share

* Profit attributable to shareholders was $697 million, or $1.21 per share, in q4

* Qtrly revenues C$3.56 billion versus C$2.14 billion year ago

* Q4 earnings per share view C$1.56, revenue view C$3.40 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expecting steelmaking coal business unit sales volumes in q1 of 2017 to be approximately 6.0 million tonnes

* Teck resources-expects coal sales volumes to increase in latter half of quarter, but not sufficiently to result in more than about 6 million tonnes of sales in quarter

* Says steelmaking coal production in 2017 is expected to be between 27 and 28 million tonnes

* Says "we intend to maintain total production at this level by increasing production at our other elk valley mines"

* Says expects an increase in capitalized stripping from $277 million in 2016 to $430 million in 2017

* Teck resources -expect 2017 copper production to be in range of 275,000 to 290,000 tonnes, a decline of approximately 13% from 2016 production levels

* Says expects copper production to be in range of 280,000 to 300,000 tonnes from 2018 to 2020

* Teck -sees zinc in concentrate production in 2017, including co-product zinc production from copper business unit, to be in range of 660,000-680,000 tonnes

* Teck - for 2018 to 2020 period, expects total zinc in concentrate production to be in range of 580,000 to 605,000 tonnes excluding pend oreille