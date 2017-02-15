Italy - Factors to watch on May 30
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
Feb 15 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 1.6 million zlotys versus 765,349 zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net loss was 720,468 zlotys versus loss of 2.3 million zlotys
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages