Feb 15 ViDiS SA:

* Said on Tuesday that its Q2 revenue was 18.1 million zlotys ($4.44 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago

* Q2 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago

* The company maintains its FY 2016/2017 financial forecast Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 4.0734 zlotys)