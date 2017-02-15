BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 ViDiS SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q2 revenue was 18.1 million zlotys ($4.44 million) versus 18.9 million zlotys a year ago
* Q2 net profit was 1.6 million zlotys versus 1.9 million zlotys a year ago
* The company maintains its FY 2016/2017 financial forecast Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0734 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won