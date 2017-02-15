BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 XSystem SA:
* Reported on Tuesday Q4 revenue of 3.5 million zlotys ($858,327.00) versus 4.2 million zlotys year ago
* Q4 net profit of 134,248 zlotys versus 693,995 zlotys year ago
($1 = 4.0777 zlotys)
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won