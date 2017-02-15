BRIEF-Japan Third Party says settlement with Marubeni Utility Services regarding lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
Feb 15 Verbicom SA:
* Said on Tuesday that its Q4 revenue was 10.7 million zlotys ($2.62 million) versus 13.6 million zlotys a year ago
* Q4 net profit was 1.1 million zlotys versus 1.6 million zlotys a year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.0774 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it settles with Marubeni Utility Services, Ltd. on May 30, regarding a lawsuit for compensation of damages
* Says it will buy MIRAE GLOBAL Co Ltd, a petrochemistry firm, for 7.32 billion won