Feb 15 Huntsman Corp
* Huntsman says expects earnings in pigments and additives
division to improve "meaningfully" in 2017 due largely to price
increases in Tio2
* Huntsman announces fourth quarter and full year 2016
results; delivers a record $686 million of free cash flow
* Q4 revenue $2.395 billion versus i/b/e/s view $2.25
billion
* Expect to spend approximately $400 million annually on
capital expenditures in 2017
* Qtrly diluted income per share was $0.53
* Qtrly adjusted diluted income per share was $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: