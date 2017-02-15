Feb 15 Entergy Corp :

* Says Q4 loss per share was $9.88

* Says raised its dividend for the second consecutive year in 2016

* Says Q4 utility net revenue was $1.42 billion versus $1.18 billion last year

* Says Q4 earnings were 31 cents per share on an operational basis

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Entergy reports fourth quarter and full year financial results; initiates 2017 earnings guidance

* Says initiated its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $4.53 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says initiated its 2017 utility, parent & other adjusted eps guidance range of $4.25 to $4.55