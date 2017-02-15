Feb 15 Primero Mining Corp
* Primero mining says unionized employees at co's san dimas
mine in mexico initiated strike action,resulting in complete
stoppage of mining and milling activities at site (adds dropped
words)
* Primero announces work stoppage at san dimas
* Primero mining corp - depending on its duration, strike
could have a negative impact on company's 2017 production
* Primero is not seeking a reduction in individual worker
compensation
* Primero mining corp - negotiations with san dimas union
have "not sufficiently addressed these critical issues"
* Primero mining - total workforce at san dimas including
contractors will be reduced, a process that has already
commenced outside of cba negotiations
* Primero mining corp - as result co has decided to postpone
release of its formal 2017 production and cost guidance until
resolution has been achieved
* Primero mining corp - primero asked union to agree to an
extension of negotiation period, which was refused
