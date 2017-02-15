Feb 15 Primero Mining Corp

* Primero mining says unionized employees at co's san dimas mine in mexico initiated strike action,resulting in complete stoppage of mining and milling activities at site (adds dropped words)

* Primero announces work stoppage at san dimas

* Primero mining corp - depending on its duration, strike could have a negative impact on company's 2017 production

* Primero is not seeking a reduction in individual worker compensation

* Primero mining corp - negotiations with san dimas union have "not sufficiently addressed these critical issues"

* Primero mining - total workforce at san dimas including contractors will be reduced, a process that has already commenced outside of cba negotiations

* Primero mining corp - as result co has decided to postpone release of its formal 2017 production and cost guidance until resolution has been achieved

* Primero mining corp - primero asked union to agree to an extension of negotiation period, which was refused