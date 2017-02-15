Feb 15 Marathon Oil Corp
* Q4 total company production averaged 396,000 net boed,
including Libya
* Marathon oil reports fourth quarter and full year 2016
results
* Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.10
* Q4 loss per share $1.62
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Qtrly E&P production averaged 341,000 net boed, excluding
libya, in line with q3 when adjusted for divestitures
* Qtrly Oklahoma Resource basins' production up 10%
sequentially and more than 60% over year-ago quarter
* Qtrly North America E&P production costs reduced 2%
sequentially and down more than 30% from year-ago quarter
* Q4 2016 results included $1.3 billion non-cash valuation
allowance against U.S. Net deferred tax assets as of dec. 31,
2016
