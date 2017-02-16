(Adds details)
Feb 16 Swedish cosmetics firm Oriflame
said on Thursday it will pay an extra dividend for
2016 as it reported fourth-quarter earnings above expectations.
* Oriflame Q4 local currency sales +8 pct and euro sales +5
pct to 355.1 mln EUR vs last year 339.5 mln EUR and Reuters poll
350 mln EUR
* Oriflame Q1 to date sales +11 pct in local currency
* Says local currency Q4 sales in Russia - the company's
biggest market - decreased by 9 pct, to a large extent driven by
negative timing of catalogues
* Chief Executive Magnus Brannstrom says to Reuters the
company does not expect any timing impact in Q1 on group level,
however a positive timing impact in Q2
* Brannstrom said: "We are comfortable with our development in
Russia and that it is going in the right direction"
* CEO says price pressure in Russia has stabilized, but that
price pressure in the other CIS markets is high
* Q4 operating profit 42.0 mln EUR vs Reuters poll 40.7 mln.
Q4 EBITDA 49.0 mln EUR vs year-ago 39.7 mln EUR
* Oriflame, which competes with U.S. Avon, proposes a
total dividend of 1.50 euro per share for 2016. Oriflame says
1.00 euro per share is ordinary dividend and 0.50 euro extra
dividend. Analysts had expected a dividend of 0.71 euro per
share.
* Says ordinary dividend to be paid quarterly of 0.25 euro
respectively starting in Q2 2017. The extra dividend is to be
paid during Q2 2017
* Says in report Q1 has started in a promising way and we will
continue to deliver on our strategy
* The Oriflame stock has risen 6.3 pct so far this year after
it more than doubled in value last year.
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting by Rebecka Roos; Editing by Daniel Dickson)