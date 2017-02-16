Feb 16 Boule Diagnostics AB:

* Said on Wednesday had revised its financial targets and adjusted dividend policy

* Targets EBIT margin of above 15 pct

* Long-term sales growth target is >10 pct per year

* Targets net debt of maximum 3 times operating profit for full year

* To pay out dividend corresponding to 25-50 pct of profit for period considering co's liquidity

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)