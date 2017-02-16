Feb 16 Energica Motor Company SpA:
* Said on Wednesday it signed an investment agreement with
Atlas Special Opportunities (Atlas) and Atlas Capital Markets
(ACM)
* Investment agreement envisages the issue of a convertible
bond with warrants for 4 million euros ($4.25 million)
* Bond to be issued at 100 pct of its nominal value with a 1
pct coupon
* Energica to issue 10 warrants in favour of Atlas for the
subscription of 281,690 Energica shares at 4.26 euros per share
for the total value of 1.2 million euros
* Warrants can be exercized in the five years after the bond
issue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9422 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)