Feb 16 Energica Motor Company SpA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed an investment agreement with Atlas Special Opportunities (Atlas) and Atlas Capital Markets (ACM)

* Investment agreement envisages the issue of a convertible bond with warrants for 4 million euros ($4.25 million)

* Bond to be issued at 100 pct of its nominal value with a 1 pct coupon

* Energica to issue 10 warrants in favour of Atlas for the subscription of 281,690 Energica shares at 4.26 euros per share for the total value of 1.2 million euros

* Warrants can be exercized in the five years after the bond issue

