Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
Feb 16 H-Farm SpA:
* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement for 101 million euros ($107.13 million) to launch H-Campus
* Agreement envisages the creation of a real estate fund that Finint Investments SGR will manage
* Cattolica Assicurazioni, CDP Investimenti Sgr, and Cà Tron Real Estate will subscribe to 56 pct, 40 pct, and 4 pct of the fund, respectively
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9428 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.