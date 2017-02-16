Feb 16 H-Farm SpA:

* Said on Wednesday it signed an agreement for 101 million euros ($107.13 million) to launch H-Campus

* Agreement envisages the creation of a real estate fund that Finint Investments SGR will manage

* Cattolica Assicurazioni, CDP Investimenti Sgr, and Cà Tron Real Estate will subscribe to 56 pct, 40 pct, and 4 pct of the fund, respectively

