Average yields rise on Egypt's three and nine-month T-bills
CAIRO, May 28 Average yields on Egypt's three- and nine-month treasury bills rose at auction on Sunday, data from the central bank showed.
February 16 Flow Traders NV:
* Flow Traders’ free float increases to approximately 71.3 percent as major shareholders place approximately 5.9 million shares with institutional investors
* Co's major shareholders Summit Partners, Avalon Holding B.V. (“Avalon”) and Javak Investments B.V. (“Javak”) have placed approximately 5.9 million Flow Traders shares with institutional investors in an accelerated bookbuilding process
* Shares placed represent approximately 12.65 percent of Flow Traders' issued share capital
* As a result of the transaction, Summit Partners ceases to be a party to the relationship agreement that was entered into by and between Flow Traders, Summit Partners, Javak and Avalon in connection with Flow Traders' IPO
* This agreement include a right for Summit Partners to designate a supervisory board member for appointment
HONG KONG, May 27 Some of Hong Kong's largest commercial banks in the mortgage loans market said they would raise interest rates following the latest round of mortgage tightening measures by the city's de facto central bank.