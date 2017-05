Feb 16 Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri:

* TeleSoneria and Turkcell are planning to complete exiting process from Fintur in 2017 -CEO Kaan Terzioglu

* We believe it is right to grow organically and with internal acquisitions in current markets -CEO

* Global Tower will be on the market again for public offering, we need to complete 2-3 acquisitions -CEO

* There is no change in our dividend policy, we will make our proposal this year too -CEO

