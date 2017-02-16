Feb 16 Cenovus Energy Inc :
* Cenovus delivers strong operational performance in 2016
* Qtrly operating earnings per share $0.39
* Qtrly total oil production 219,551 bbls/d versus 199,556
bbls/d
* Qtrly natural gas production 379 mmcf/d versus 424 mmcf/d
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Company plans to resume investment in its phase G
expansion at Christina Lake in 2017
* First oil from phase G at Christina Lake is expected in
second half of 2019
* Michael A. Grandin is retiring as chair of Cenovus's board
* Patrick D. Daniel will succeed Grandin as chair of board
of directors
