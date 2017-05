Feb 16 Millenium Dom Maklerski (intermediary):

* Informs that in the tender offer for 3.8 mln ATM's (ATM) shares at 10.37 zlotys ($2.56) each, no subscriptions for shares were made

* The tender offer was announced by MCI.PrivateVentures FIZ on Jan. 13

Source text - bit.ly/2llkSEK

